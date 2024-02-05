Tripura CM meets Shah, Nadda in Delhi, discusses LS poll preparations

Agartala, Feb 5 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi and discussed preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the northeastern state.

Taking to social media, Saha wrote, "Happy to meet Hon'ble Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji at New Parliament Building, New Delhi. We discussed the developmental initiatives of #Tripura & also discussed about the upcoming #LokSabhaElection2024 in detail." In another post, he said, "Glad to meet Hon'ble National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shri J P Nadda Ji at New Parliament Building, New Delhi. We discussed the upcoming #LokSabhaElections2024 & the organisational issues of the state." Referring to the Lok Sabha elections in the state, Saha said, "Tripura is committed to bloom 2 lotuses again for #ModiAgainIn2024." The northeastern state has two Lok Sabha constituencies -- West Tripura and East Tripura. PTI PS ACD