Tripura CM meets Union tribal affairs minister in Delhi, discusses social-economical issues

Agartala, Nov 22 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday met Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda in Delhi and discussed socio-economical and educational issues, he said in a Facebook post.

The chief minister's meeting with the Union minister came a day after opposition leader Animesh Debbarma accused the state government of a step-motherly attitude towards Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

"Met Hon'ble Union Cabinet Minister of Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, Shri Arjun Munda Ji at his official residence in New Delhi," Saha posted on his official FB page.

Saha said, "We discussed various socio-economical and educational issues for the development of Janjati in Tripura. He has agreed to consider Tripura's request for setting up of 15 new Eklavya Model Residential schools and additional sanction of proposals under Article 275(1) for tribal welfare." At a press conference on Tuesday, Debbarma had said the BJP-IPFT government has adopted a partisan policy while allocating central government funds between gram panchayats and village committees (TTAADC).

"While the outlay for gram panchayats is more, the allocation for village committees is less in flagship programmes like MGNREGA and PMAY. It should not be like this," he had said.

Recently, Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Mankya met the chief minister and urged him (CM) to provide funds for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to push for development. PTI PS MNB