Tripura CM orders probe into death of class 12 student following humiliation by teacher

Agartala, Jul 29 (PTI) Tripura CM Manik Saha on Tuesday directed the Education Department to investigate the death of a meritorious class 12 student who allegedly consumed pesticide after being "humiliated" by a teacher, a statement said.

The incident, which happened in Sonapur in South Tripura district, triggered outrage in the state.

On the direction of the CM, the director of secondary education constituted a three-member committee to enquire into the alleged suicide, the statement said.

The committee comprises Joint Director of Elementary Education Lisa Bardhan, Directorate of Secondary Education's OSD Kajal Kumar Bhowmik, and District Education Officer of Tripura West Sudip Sarkar, it said.

"Prima facie reports suggest that the student may have taken the extreme step following scolding by a teacher at the school," it said, adding that the committee will carry out a thorough investigation into all aspects of the incident and will submit its report by Wednesday.

The first girl in her class, the victim was allegedly humiliated by a teacher over the evaluation of her Biology paper. She died at the GBP Hospital in Agartala on July 27.

Senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman had given financial assistance to the girl's family for conducting her last rites, as they are very poor. PTI PS SOM