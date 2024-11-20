Tripura CM pays tribute to Army man who died in Siachen avalanche

Agartala, Nov 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday paid respect to Army man Subhankar Bhowmik, a resident of the state who died in an avalanche at Siachen in Jammu and Kashmir.

Saha also declared financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the family of the soldier.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Bhowmik were brought to his home in Amarpur in Gomati District.

The CM along with Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu laid wreaths on the soldier's body at the Agartala airport.

Speaking to the media, Saha said, “Our son from Tripura, Subhankar Bhowmik, has made the ultimate sacrifice at Siachen on Monday following a massive avalanche. Unfortunately, the incident occurred at night, making an immediate rescue operation impossible. He was found the next morning but had already passed away." Bhowmick is survived by his wife and a young daughter.

"Subhankar gave his life while safeguarding the nation. The state government will provide all necessary support to the family. Additionally, I will extend personal assistance to them as well,” he added. PTI PS NN