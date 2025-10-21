Tripura CM pays tribute to police personnel who gave their lives in line of duty

Agartala, Oct. 21 (PTI) Tripura CM Manik Saha on Tuesday paid tributes to the police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Chief Secretary JK Sinha and DGP Anurag Dhankar were among the senior officers who were present at the programme, held on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, at the AD Nagar Police Line in Agartala.

Addressing the programme, the CM hailed the bravery of security personnel in protecting the nation.

Saha said 191 police personnel gave their lives in the line of duty in the country between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025.

Among them, two were from Tripura -- Sub Inspector David Darlong and Tripura State Rifles' jawan Milan Debbarma.

"I hope the security forces will continue to display their courage and valour to protect the nation," the CM said.

He met the families of the two deceased policemen. PTI PS SOM