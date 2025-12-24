Tripura CM praises ISRO for successful launch of LVM3-M6 mission

Agartala, Dec 24 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of the LVM3-M6 mission.

In a historic Christmas-eve mission, ISRO's heaviest rocket successfully placed a US communication satellite into orbit.

Taking to social media, Saha said, "Congratulations to ISRO and our space scientists and engineers on the successful LVM3-M6 mission, placing the heaviest satellite launched from Indian soil, USA's BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit".

"This achievement boosts India's heavy-lift launch capability, strengthens our role in the global commercial launch market, and reflects our resolve towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat", he wrote on Facebook.

State tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury also praised ISRO for the successful launch.

"India's space leap continues! The successful LVM3-M6 launch of BlueBird Block-2, the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, showcases ISRO's world-class heavy-lift capability and an unblemished mission record", he wrote on Facebook.

Chowdhury wrote, "Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, India's youth-driven space programme is delivering affordable commercial launches, deepening global partnerships, accelerating Gaganyaan, and strengthening our commitment of Aatmanirbhar Bharat". PTI PS MNB