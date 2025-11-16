Tripura CM rejects demand for CBI inquiry into banned cough syrup seizure case

Agartala, Nov 16 (PTI) Rejecting the demand of a CBI investigation into the recovery of banned cough syrup, Tripura CM Manik Saha on Sunday said the Crime Branch was fully capable of probing the case.

A consignment of banned cough syrup, 'Escuf', worth Rs 2 crore was seized from a goods train in West Tripura's Jirania station on October 17. The Crime Branch has arrested four persons in connection with the case.

Escuf, which is used as an intoxicant in Bangladesh, has been banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Saha said the seizure was the result of police intensifying anti-drugs operations across the state.

"Now, the opposition is alleging that the state has been flooded with drugs. The Crime Branch is investigating the case, and they are fully capable of cracking it and ensuring the conviction of those involved," he said.

"There is no plan to hand over the case to any central agency or CBI," he said. PTI PS SOM