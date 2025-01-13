Tripura CM rejects opposition's demand for reviewing state emblem

Agartala, Jan 13 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday rejected Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jitendra Chaudhury's demand for a review of the state emblem that was approved by the Centre recently.

Shortly after the Question Hour in the assembly, Chaudhury urged the CM to review the emblem, stating that it does not reflect the state's history, tradition, culture and nature.

"I appreciate the government for adopting an emblem for the state. But there is nothing in the emblem which reflects the state's history, culture, tradition and nature, which are key in determining the emblem of any state. I urge the chief minister to review the decision of the government," he said.

In reply, the CM said the government followed a proper procedure before finalising the emblem.

"The council of ministers had discussed the matter thrice. Besides, we had sought help from experts. After exploring all options, we finalised the emblem, depicting a map of Tripura with an orange background," he said.

Earlier, the Congress also expressed its reservations about the logo.

"Normally, an emblem highlights a unique thing or object related to the history, culture and geography of the state. Likewise, the rhino is the emblem of Assam. But in Tripura, the state's map has been made its emblem. I urge the government to review the decision and adopt a new emblem for the state," state Congress president Asish Kumar Saha said. PTI PS SOM