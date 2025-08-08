Tripura CM sanctions over Rs 87 cr for road construction, repair works ahead of Durga Puja

Agartala, Aug 8 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has sanctioned over Rs 87 crore for several developmental projects aimed at improving civic infrastructure, road connectivity, and public health in the northeastern state, a CMO release said on Friday.

Projects worth Rs 32.33 crore have been sanctioned for the construction of RCC cover drains and roads in several wards of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), it said.

Besides, maintenance works of 27 PMGSY roads across 12 sub-divisions with a cost of Rs 55.16 crore have also been sanctioned, covering a total length of 129.5 kilometres under the state PWD, the CMO release said.

The move reflects the government's commitment to better living standards and efficient governance, it said.

Sonamura, Bishalgarh, Teliamura, Mohanpur, Udaipur, Amarpur, Sabroom, Belonia, Ambassa, Kamalpur, Kanchanpur and Kailashahar sub-divisions will benefit from the maintenance works before Durga Puja.

Meanwhile, the chief minister had on Thursday held a meeting with senior officials to discuss various issues.

"Join a meeting to review the progress of development activities and administrative programmes attended by senior officials. An intense discussion took place on various important issues, and officials were asked to complete tasks within the scheduled time", the chief minister wrote on Facebook. PTI PS BDC