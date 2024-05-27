Tripura CM seeks report from CS on tribal woman selling newborn

Agartala, May 27 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said he has asked the Chief Secretary for a detailed report on a tribal woman from Dhalai district allegedly selling her newborn baby.

The woman a resident of Taraban Colony in Gandacherra sub-division of the district, gave birth to a daughter at home on May 22. The next day she allegedly sold the child to a couple in Hezamara for Rs 5,000, due to extreme poverty after her husband's demise five months ago.

The woman already had two sons and a daughter.

Soon after the news surfaced on social media, the administration swung into action, recovered the baby and handed it to her mother.

"The selling of children was common during the previous regime. Now, suddenly it happened from a district where the government provides 10 per cent extra funds of development outlay for welfare. Such an incident was not supposed to take place. The administration recovered the newborn and handed her to her mother. Besides, financial assistance was also given to the family," the chief minister told reporters.

Asserting that the present government is sensible towards the people, Saha said he has sought a detailed report on the incident from the chief secretary.

"There may be problems but we always strive to solve people's woes. We must undertake a social awareness programme to sensitize the people. The government will take all possible steps to stop such development in future," he said.

Saha alleged the opposition wanted to make it an issue but they will not succeed in it as the government is working for the people. PTI PS RG