Tripura CM slams BJP ally TMP for attack on party workers, journalist

Agartala, Sep 24 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday criticised the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), a constituent of the BJP-led coalition government in the state, for an attack on saffron party workers and a journalist recently.

At least four people, including BJP Janajati Morcha vice-president Mangal Debbarma and a journalist, were injured when a group of TMP supporters attacked them at Hezamara in West Tripura district on September 21, where a party programme was scheduled to be held. It was cancelled following the incident.

The chief minister sought an end to the politics of violence in the northastern state that had witnessed large-scale insurgency since the 1990s.

“For how many days will this kind of politics continue in the state? The law will take its own course. We are urging all to come out of this type (violence) of politics,” Saha told the reporter after visiting the injured persons at GBP Hospital here.

No one will come forward to help when you are in trouble because of legal issues,” he said, referring to TMP supporters.

Saha said even a journalist who went to cover the programme - distribution of ‘pachra’ (tribal clothes) among the women ahead of the Durga puja - was also severely beaten up by TMP workers.

“The intention is clear: the media cannot cover the BJP’s programme,” he said, adding that the people will not accept such politics.

About the TMP being an ally of the ruling BJP, the chief minister said that despite sharing power, they have raised their issues in the Assembly, and now the police and judiciary will play their own role.

The TMP lawmakers were allowed to raise two issues - infiltration from across the border and progress of the Tiprasa agreement in the Assembly on Tuesday, apparently hurting the interests of the BJP-led government.

Leaders of the TMP were not available for comment.

The TMP, which had been the main opposition party in Tripura, joined the BJP-led government in March last year ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The party has 13 members in the state assembly.

The development took place days after an agreement for amicably resolving all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura was signed in New Delhi among the TMP, the Tripura government and the Centre. PTI PS NN