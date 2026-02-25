Tripura CM speaks to Haryana counterpart over Gurugram student assault case, seeks swift justice

Agartala, Feb 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini has assured justice in connection with the alleged assault of a student from Tripura in Gurugram.

The student, studying biotechnology in Gurugram, was allegedly subjected to physical assault by her live-in partner, triggering outrage among people in the northeastern state.

The incident came to light on February 16 when the victim reportedly made a distress call to her mother, alleging that a man identified as Shivam had been assaulting her for three days in a confined room.

"Today, I spoke with Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini Ji, regarding the Gurugram student victim. The CM assured me that he will look into the matter personally and take all necessary steps to ensure justice for the victim," Saha said in a Facebook post.

Saha said, "I also spoke with the victim's mother and assured her of all possible support from the state government. Further, I have directed the Chief Resident Commissioner, Delhi, to provide all necessary assistance to the family".

The chief minister added, "On my request, Tripura Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy visited the hospital to assess the situation and extend support. Further, I have communicated with the office of the Union Health Minister to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the victim." In a separate incident last year, Anjel Chakma, an MBA final-year student from Tripura, was stabbed and critically injured in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He died on December 26, 2025, after undergoing treatment for 17 days. The incident had sparked nationwide outrage. PTI PS MNB