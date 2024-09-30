Tripura CM tells police to increase conviction rate

Agartala, Sep 30 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday told the state police to take steps to increase their conviction rate.

He said only arresting criminals won't do they need to be convicted in court.

The CM told police officers to talk to lawyers about how to increase the conviction rate.

"There is no point of arrest if the conviction rate could not be increased. I exhorted the police officers to keep close contact with lawyers on how to increase conviction rate in the state," he told reporters after a law and order review meeting with the top police officers at police headquarters.

Currently, the conviction rate of Tripura police is 35-40 per cent.

The chief minister said he instructed the police officers to reopen all closed cases in police stations so that justice could be delivered.

"People are waiting to get justice for long years. We must deliver justice to them and there will be no leniency to crime. Whatever I said we will implement it," he said.

Saha claimed the state police seized the highest quantity of drugs among the northeastern states.

"The government is committed to zero tolerance to the drug menace. The police officers should closely monitor NDPS cases so that the accused get punishment," he said.

DGP Amitabh Ranjan said an overall crime scenario of the state was reviewed in the presence of the chief minister.

"There has been a significant reduction in crime in the northeastern state over the past three years," he said.

The DGP also said border protection will be further enhanced with the help of central agencies and border guarding forces. PTI PS RG