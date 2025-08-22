Tripura CM thanks Army, Assam Rifles for first-ever drone exhibition

Agartala, Aug 22 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday thanked the Army and Assam Rifles for jointly conducting the first-ever drone exhibition at the ground of the paramilitary force.

Various types of drones were seen flying with explosives and AK-47 Rifles at the Assam Rifles ground here, but firing did not take place for safety.

An anti-drone defence system was also displayed.

"Due to the continuous efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's military sector is now self-reliant and enriched with state-of-the-art combat technology", the chief minister told the reporters.

He also said, "I thanked the Army and Assam Rifles for jointly organising a drone exercise which displayed the combat capabilities in the northeastern state", he said.

Saha said technology has advanced, and in the coming days, people will be protected by modern technology.

"We have seen various types of drones flying in the sky. For safety reasons, firing did not take place here. Demonstrations were organised," he said.

A defence system that can seize, destroy, or capture drones used by enemies was also displayed, he said.

"We saw drones capable of carrying explosive materials and firing weapons. Such demonstrations are very necessary for Tripura. Today's exercise has proved that we are prepared, protected, and secured, and it has also instilled confidence among the people," he said. PTI PS BDC