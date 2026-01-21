Tripura CM thanks Modi for steadfast commitment to state's inclusive development

Agartala, Jan 21 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s steadfast commitment towards inclusive development in the northeastern state.

Saha, responding to Modi's greetings to the people of Tripura on statehood day, said the PM’s reassuring presence and visionary leadership have ignited new dreams in the hearts of people.

“My heartfelt thanks and regards to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for extending warm greetings on the occasion of Statehood Day of Tripura, reaffirming the Centre’s steadfast commitment to inclusive development, enhanced connectivity, peace, and prosperity in the northeast,” the CM said in a post on X.

“Your constant affection, reassuring presence, and visionary leadership have healed old wounds and ignited new dreams in the hearts of our people. Tripura has found not just development under your guidance, but dignity, confidence, and hope for a brighter tomorrow,” he said in another post.

In his message, Modi said that for decades, it was an undeniable reality that the people of the northeast, including Tripura, felt distant and isolated from the national mainstream.

“I consider it an honour that our government received the opportunity to change this reality by bridging distances, strengthening emotional bonds and striking a chord with the people of this region,” the PM said.

“Over the last eight years, the double-engine governments, the NDA government at the Centre and your team in the state, have worked with dedication for Tripura’s transformation. This sustained effort is fully in keeping with the spirit of the historic mandate given by the people of Tripura in 2018 and 2023,” Modi said in a letter to Saha. PTI TR RBT