Tripura CM threatens to expose ‘unethical’ works at Tipra Motha-led tribal district council

Agartala, Feb 8 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday threatened to expose "every unethical work" allegedly taking place at the headquarters of the Tipra Motha Party-ruled tribal areas autonomous district council, claiming that the state government was aware of the happenings there.

Addressing a joining programme at Khumulwng in West Tripura, Saha alleged that the council was unable to pay pension to retired employees due to financial indiscipline. Khumulwng is the headquarters of the TMP, which is an ally of the ruling BJP in the northeastern state.

"They are unable to pay pension to its retired employees because of financial indiscipline at the tribal council. The Centre or the state doesn't give extra money to pay pension to the retired employees apart from outlay under committed expenditure", he said.

Accusing the TMP for delaying the election of village committees (VCs), the CM said the present council has created as many as 123 village committees without following the law and later rolled back the move.

"Because of creation of new VCs, the entire process of conducting the election has got delayed", he alleged.

Elections to the 587 VCs were scheduled to be held in February 2021.

Saha said, "We will reveal every unethical work taking place at Khumulwng and tell the people every lie at the appropriate time." Claiming credit for the resettlement of over 8,000 Bru families, the CM said the BJP-led government had solved the 23-year-old problem.

"We have solved the 23-year Reang refugee problem by signing an agreement and will not allow anyone to take credit", he said in an indirect reference to TMP's claim of solving the issue.

Criticising TMP for claiming credit for an agreement with two outlawed groups, the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), Saha said his government would not allow anyone to claim that it had brought lasting peace.

"The Centre has sanctioned Rs 250 crore for the rehabilitation of the surrendered militants as part of a peace accord. We will not allow anybody to indulge in politics out of the peace deal", he said.

Earlier, the CM welcomed 413 supporters of different political parties to the BJP. PTI PS MNB