Tripura CM to flag off Lokmanya Tilak Express from Agaratla on Oct 15

Agartala, Oct 11 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will flag off the Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express from Agartala railway station on October 15, an official said on Wednesday.

The Lokmanya Tilak-Kamakhya Express used to run between Guwahati and Mumbai. It will run from Agartala to Mumbai from October 15, the official said.

A three-member team of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) led by general manager Chetan Kumar Srivastava on Tuesday met the chief minister and invited him to flag off Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express, said Tripura Transport secretary UK Chakma.

The chief minister will also flag off one new Demu train from Agartala to Sabroom in South Tripura district on October 15. Besides, he will inaugurate a newly installed escalator at Agartala railway station.

"The NFR team informed the CM that the railway has set a target to take Kanchanjunga express up to Sabroom by November," the transport secretary said.

Chakma said the NRF has set a target to complete the electrification work up to Sabroom by March 2024.

He said the CM urged the NFR team to increase the intercity train service between Agartala and Guwahati and to complete the Agartala-Gangasagar railway project at the earliest as it will ensure free movement from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka.

Earlier, the NFR team visited Sabroom railway station in South Tripura district to inspect the facilities and existing service before introducing the Kanchanjunga express up to the state's southern-most border town. PTI PS RG