Tripura CM to inaugurate Saras Mela on Dec 13

Agartala, Dec 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate the two-week-long Saras Mela at Hapania International Fair Ground in West Tripura on December 13, officials said on Monday.

The Saras Mela is an annual event where self-help groups (SHGs) from across the country display and sell their products.

"Saha will inaugurate the event in the presence of dignitaries," the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) said in a statement.

It said thousands of SHG members, referred to as didis, will participate in the fair, where 400 stalls are being set up this year with participation from multiple states.

A TRLM team headed by Chief Executive Officer Tarit Kanti Chakma visited the venue to oversee the preparations.

Currently, over 4.68 lakh households are associated with 54,263 SHGs in Tripura, of whom nearly 1.08 lakh women have already become ‘lakhpati didis’, according to TRLM. PTI PS MNB