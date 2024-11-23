Tripura CM to inaugurate Tourism Promo Fest-2024 on December 3

Agartala, Nov 23 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is slated to inaugurate Tripura Tourism Promo Fest-2024 on December 3 in Gomati district, a senior minister said on Saturday.

The first-ever tourism promotion festival in Tripura aimed at increasing tourist footfall in the northeastern state by 39-50 per cent will be organised in four popular destinations till December 14.

"Chief Minister Manik Saha is scheduled to inaugurate Tripura Tourism Promo Fest-2024 on December 3 at Narikel Kunja in Gomati district," state Tourism Minister Sushant Chowdhury told the reporters.

He said musical concerts involving local bands, traditional costume show showcasing the culture of the tribes of the state and indigenous food festival will be organised during the programme.

Various events will be organised at Neermahal Water Palace in Sepahijala on December 9, while several other programmes will be held at Jampui Hill in North Tripura district on December 11, he said.

Chowdhury said the main programme will be held at Vivekananda Ground in Agartala from December 12 to 14.

"Our main objective is to promote the state's tourism, culture and heritage not only at the national level but also internationally. We want to increase tourist footfall in the state by 30-50 per cent. Around 40 top tourist operators of the country will be invited to the festival," he said.

Eminent playback singer Shreya Ghosal will enthral attendees at the closing ceremony at Vivekananda Ground in Agartala on December 14, he said.

Prashanta Badal Negi, the director of the Tourism Department, said a programme will be held on various aspects of the tourism sector in Tripura in which tourist operators from outside the state will take part. PTI PS ACD