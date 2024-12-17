Tripura CM urges investors to tap business opportunities

Agartala, Dec 17 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged investors to consider setting up industrial projects in the northeastern state and assured that the state government would provide all necessary support to them, according to a statement issued by the CMO on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Addressing the Northeast Trade and Investment Road Show in Mumbai on Monday, Saha expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) for providing a platform to enhance investment and business opportunities in the NE region.

"Due to historical reasons, this region has lagged in many aspects of development in the past. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always considered the northeast as 'Ashtalakshmi' and given importance to its development through the Act East Policy. Tripura, with its unique geographical landscape and socio-economic conditions, stands at the crossroads of growth and opportunity," he said.

Claiming that the state's estimated per capita income in 2024 is at an all-time high with Rs 1.77 lakh, compared to Rs 1.57 lakh in 2023, he said, the Gross State Domestic Product has also grown by 8.9 per cent, making it the second-highest GSDP growth rate in the northeast region.

Advertisment

He said there are enormous scopes for industries using local resources such as rubber, bamboo, natural gas, agro-products, agar, food processing, tea, handicrafts, and tourism.

"We have over 5 million agar trees spread across 2,000 hectares in the North Tripura district. We have also established a rubber park in Bodhjungnagar in West Tripura and another one is planned in the South Tripura district," he said.

The northeastern state has 21 species of bamboo and a comprehensive bamboo policy for promotion of industries has already been announced, the CM said.

Advertisment

"I urged the industrial leaders to explore the northeastern state's potentiality in investment and the state will render all possible help," he said.

DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma were among those present during the event. PTI PS BDC