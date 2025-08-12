Tripura CM urges people to participate in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Agartala, Aug 12(PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday urged the people to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to pay tribute to those who made the supreme sacrifice in the country's freedom struggle.

The chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling for the observance of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to pay respect to those who laid down their lives for the country’s freedom.

"For the third time, we are observing the Har Ghar Tiranga abhiyan following instructions from the Centre. It is a unique opportunity to pay respect to the freedom fighters. It also enhances the patriotism among the people," he said after participating in the rally.

Saha appealed to government officials and people to observe Har Ghar Tiranga abhiyan from August 13 to 15 as part of Independence Day celebrations.

"I appeal to the authorities in government offices, civic bodies and panchayats to unfurl the national flag to pay tribute to the freedom fighters. I also urge the people to hoist the tri-colour in their houses so that no household remains untouched from the programme," he said..

Earlier, hundreds of school students and youth joined a colourful rally to mark the Har Ghar Tiranga campaig.

Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder, Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy and SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das also joined the rally. PTI PS RG