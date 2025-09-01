Tripura CM urges representatives of panchayati raj institutions to maintain transparency

Agartala, Sep 1 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday urged elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) to ensure all-round development at the grassroots level to boost the state's economy.

Speaking at a programme, Saha said around 70 per cent of the state's total population lives in villages, which play a crucial role in powering the state's growth engine.

"The PRIs should not only keep themselves busy in selecting beneficiaries for various government schemes, but should also work for the overall development in the rural areas with transparency", he said.

Lauding the performance of the PRIs, he said the northeastern state has received as many as seven national awards for the successful implementation of various government programmes last year.

"Be it Panchayat Devolution Index (PDI) or Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), the state's PRI bodies have been doing excellent work. Out of 1,176 gram panchayats, 42 GPs have got grade A, while 4,728 GPs received grade B and 406 secured grade C under Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) prepared by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj", he said.

Claiming that the northeastern state is marching in the right direction, the CM said the state's per capita income is the second after Sikkim, and also second in GSDP after Assam, as far as the northeastern states are concerned.

Saha also highlighted the success of the 'Amar Sarkar' portal in solving people's local grievances in a time-bound manner.

"The Amar Sarkar portal has solved 95 per cent of the complaints so far. It brings people closer to the administration to solve their problems, be it water, electricity or roads", he said.

Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman and Panchayat and Rural Development secretary Abhishek Singh also spoke during the programme. PTI PS MNB