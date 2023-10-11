Tripura CM urges state's youth to declare war on drugs

Agartala, Oct 11 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday urged the state's youth to declare a war on drugs saying it has already taken a serious toll among students and young people.

Drug addiction is the biggest problem among the youth, Saha said, adding drug dealers are ruining generations after generations.

Addressing the state-level Yuva Utsav at Nazrul Kalakshetra here, the chief minister said the government has decided to set up drug de-addiction centres in all the districts to help youth quit the addiction and return to normal life.

"I appeal to the young generation to come forward and quit the addiction. You must identify students who are addicted to drugs and inform school authorities for taking remedial measures," he said.

Asserting that the government will support those who speak out against drug menace, Saha said the youth and students are the future of the country and they must stand up against the menace.

As many as 562 cases under NDPS Act were registered in the northeastern state in 2022 while 759 persons were arrested during the period. Altogether 445 cases under NDPS Act have been lodged till August this year and 746 persons were arrested, according to a police report. PTI PS MNB