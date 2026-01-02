Tripura CM urges young people to read books rather than spending time on social media

Agartala, Jan 2 (PTI) Expressing concern over the tendency among young people to spend time on social media, Tripura CM Manik Saha on Friday urged them to read books, and asked guardians to inculcate a reading habit among children from an early age.

Inaugurating the Agartala Book Fair at the Badharghat International Fairground, Saha urged people to start presenting books on social occasions, which was a tradition in the state long ago.

"Reading books is unmatched when it comes to acquiring knowledge. The youth must develop a daily reading habit instead of spending substantial time on social media. Guardians must encourage children to read books," he said.

A total of 183 stalls have been set up at the book fair venue, with 'Vande Mataram' as the theme.

"To mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to people to organise different programmes. I am happy, the organisers of the book fair selected such a relevant song as the theme," the CM said.

Saha said publishers from different places have joined the fair, but no publisher or bookseller from Bangladesh are participating due to the ongoing situation across the border. PTI PS SOM