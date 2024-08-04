Tripura CM visits violence-hit Gandatwisa, announces development package of Rs 239.10 cr

Agartala, Aug 4 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday announced a package of Rs 239.10 crore for the development of the violence-hit Gandatwisa subdivision.

About 145 families were rendered homeless in Gandatwisa after clashes broke out between two groups of people following the death of a college student on July 12.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary JK Sinha and DGP Amitabh Ranjan, Saha visited the relief camps where the homeless families were lodged and interacted with them.

He also visited the house of Parmeshwar Reang, the college student whose death triggered the clashes.

"Ever since violence broke out in Gandatwisa, I have been monitoring the situation but the actual picture could not be assessed from Agartala. So, I came here to see the devastation caused by the violence," the chief minister said.

Saha said the government has decided to provide an additional Rs 4 lakh to Reang's family, besides the Rs 6 lakh already given to them.

"We can't get back the person who died but the government will try its level best to provide relief and solace to his family. We will continue to support the family in the future," he said.

The CM said the homeless families were given financial assistance, and more benefits will be provided to them so that they can start their lives afresh.

Two more permanent security camps will be set up in the area, he said.

"The 51-km road from Ambassa to Gandatwisa will be developed at Rs 100.05 crore, while the Dasarambari supermarket and another market would be developed at Rs 2 crore," he said.

"Besides, a new building will be constructed at Gandatwisa Sub-Divisional Hospital and facelift of the existing building will be done by spending Rs 19 crore," he added.

Urging the people to ensure peace, the CM said the police were taking steps to restore normalcy.

"We want peaceful coexistence among the people. Without peace, no one can move forward. The police will look into those who conspired to disturb peace," he said. PTI PS SOM