Tripura CM visits violence-hit Khumulwng, says police will act against attackers

Agartala, Nov 21 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said he has asked the police authorities to take strong action against those who are involved in attacks on the BJP's party offices, leaders and workers at Khumulwng in West Tripura district.

Workers of the ruling BJP and its ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), have been engaged in clashes at Khumulwng in West Tripura district and Jampuijala in Sepahijala district in the past few days, leaving several people from both sides injured. Police pickets have been posted in Khumulwng and its adjoining areas.

"Following reports about attacks on the party office and party workers at Khumulwng, I have arrived here to see the ground reality. What I have seen here is not tolerable. I have spoken to a violence victim who was molested by the miscreants," the CM who visited Khumulwng during the day told reporters.

A TMP minister, who also visited the troubled area later, claimed that his party did not begin violence there, and offices of his party were also attacked.

Without naming the TMP, the chief minister said, "I hope the leaders of the party, the workers of which are involved in violent activities, make them understand that nothing can be achieved through force." Saha said that miscreants vandalised the BJP officer at Khumulwng while robbing valuable articles from the house of a woman who was also molested.

The chief minister said he has already instructed the police to deal with the situation strongly.

Soon after the CM left Khumulwng, TMP leader and Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma visited the same area and spoke to the party leaders and workers.

"The Tipra Motha has not begun violence at Jampuijala or Khumulwng, but we are being blamed for the violent activities in these areas. I have not identified the attackers through satellite. I would ask the police to take action against whoever are involved in the violence," he said.

"Two party offices of ours were vandalised and four workers injured in the attack by miscreants. Two shops belonging to the TMP workers were looted but the police remained silent," the minister claimed.

Debbarma said he would speak to party supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbaram over the issue.

"When the time comes, we will bring everything to the public. What has been happening at Jamapujala and Khumulwng should not be blamed on Tipra Motha. We are also part of the government," he said.

Clashes between supporters of the TMP, which is a tribal-based party, and the BJP are being reported as the election in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) is nearing.

The TTAADC area is two-thirds of the state’s territory and is the home to the tribals. In the TTAADC election held in April 2021, the TMP bagged 18 of the 28 seats that went to polls.

The TMP, which used to be the main opposition party of Tripura, joined the BJP-led government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. It now has 13 MLAs in the 60-member state assembly and two ministers.