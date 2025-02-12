Tripura CM warns against attempts to revive insurgency in state

Agartala, Feb 12 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday asserted that attempts are being made to revive insurgency in the northeastern state which witnessed the surrender of over 500 militants last year.

The northeastern state had witnessed large-scale violence since the 1990s. The main rebel groups included the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

While addressing a programme in West Tripura district, the chief minister said that he has inputs about attempts to revive the militancy in the state.

"Peace has been restored after a long time in the northeastern state after the surrender of over 500 militants belonging to NLFT and ATTF. This time, the government will not spare those who are making attempts to revive militancy in the state. We have all the power to tackle the situation," he said without elaboration.

In September, as many as 584 militants of NLFT and ATTF laid down arms to the CM after signing of Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) with the Centre and the state government.

As many as 12 peace accords were signed with various outlawed groups for lasting peace in the northeast since 2014, Saha said.

Claiming that the state is developing on all fronts, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new infrastructure of Tripureswari temple, one of the Shakti Peethas next month.

"The temple will be readied in a brand new look next month. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new facilities there," he said.

The chief minister also said that his government has completed discussions with the Tata group to set up a heritage hotel at the century-old iconic Pushpabant Palace.

"An MoU will be signed with Tata group for setting up heritage five-star hotel soon. While the state is spending Rs 17 crore for retrofitting work on the main building of Pushpabant Palace, the Tata Group will invest Rs 250 crore for establishing the heritage hotel," he said. PTI PS NN