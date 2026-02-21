Tripura CM welcomes resumption bid of Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka after year-long hiatus

Agartala, Feb 21 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday welcomed the initiative to resume India-Bangladesh bus service connecting Agartala with Kolkata via Dhaka.

The Royal-Maitri international bus service has been suspended for the past year due to political turmoil in the neighbouring country, resulting in visa issues and a sharp decline in the number of passengers. With the situation improving, the operator now seeks to recommence the service and initiated a trial run.

“I welcome the move to resume Indo-Bangla bus service connecting Agartala with Kolkata via Dhaka. The uncertainty is over with the formation of an elected government in Bangladesh. This is a good sign in bilateral ties. We hope other issues will also be addressed,” he told reporters.

A year after the suspension of the Indo-Bangla bus service, the operator brought a bus to Krishnanagar depot in West Tripura from Dhaka to resume the service.

Contacted, Manoranjan Debnath, the manger of the international bus service, said the Indo-Bangla bus service has been suspended for one year due to political turmoil in Bangladesh.

“Due to this, the number of passengers had fallen to an all-time low, and the visa problem had prompted us to shut down the service. With the situation improving in Bangladesh, we want to resume bus service by next week,” he said.

Debnath added, “Today, the bus left Krishannagar bus depot (Agartala) for Dhaka as a trial run. This will continue for two or three days. Once the system is stable, we will restart bus service thrice in a week”.

The fare of the around 500 km journey from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka is Rs 2800. A train from Agartala needs to travel 1567 km to reach Kolkata via Guwahati. PTI PS NN