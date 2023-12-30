Tripura CM's request for special train for devotees to attend Ram temple inauguration

Agartala, Dec 30 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has requested Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw to provide a special train from Agartala to Ayodhya for the pilgrims of the state to witness the inauguration of Ram temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

In a letter to the railways minister, Saha said a large number of devotees from the state is eager to participate and witness the significant event.

He mentioned that approximately 2,000 devotees from the state plan to join the auspicious occasion.

Saha requested Vaishnaw to direct the railways to run a special train from Agartala to Ayodhya on January 20 and a return train on January 23. He said pilgrims would bear the cost of the fare themselves.

The inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir holds immense cultural and religious significance for millions of Indians, Saha emphasized.

He added that this momentous occasion symbolises unity, harmony, and the rich cultural heritage of the nation. PTI PS MNB