Tripura: College professor suspended after video shows him getting intimate with student

Agartala, Jul 25 (PTI) The professor of a government college in Tripura's Dhalai district was suspended after a purported video clip, showing him getting intimate with a student, went viral on social media, officials said on Friday.

The video triggered a massive outrage across the state, following which the Kamalapur Govt Degree College, where he was working as an assistant professor, ordered an investigation.

In an official order, the Education Department said the professor confessed that it was a "mistake on his part to be involved in the inappropriate act".

It said that by committing such an act on the campus, the professor failed to maintain the sanctity, dignity and decorum of the institute and also failed the poise of the teaching profession.

Suspending him, the order said that during the period of suspension, he will be based at Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College in South Tripura's Belonia. PTI PS SOM