Tripura Cong urges Centre to sanction special package for flood-hit people

Agartala, Sep 21 (PTI) The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday urged the Centre to immediately sanction a special package for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Unprecedented floods in the northeastern state last month resulted in 36 fatalities and forced 1.29 lakh people into relief camps, officials said.

Addressing a press conference, TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha said, "A month has passed since devastating floods hit the state, causing extensive damage to crops and livelihoods, along with significant destruction of infrastructure. The central government has not yet released any funds to assist the affected. We urge the Centre to sanction a special package for flood victims." Saha emphasised the Congress's demand for the state to be declared a national disaster area, alleging that no action has been taken so far.

"During an all-party meeting, we strongly urged the declaration of the state as a national disaster zone, but no steps have been taken," he said.

He highlighted that farmers, the poor, and those engaged in animal rearing are among the hardest hit but have received no support from the state government.

Referring to the state’s special package of Rs 564 crore for restoration efforts, Saha argued that it is unlikely to reach those who suffered significant losses.

"This package, announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha, is focused on restoring physical assets without provisions for the affected people," he claimed.

Saha warned that if the Centre failed to assist, the Congress will take to the streets in support of the farmers and the poor. PTI PS MNB