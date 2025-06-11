Tripura: Cong youth wing seeks SHRC’s intervention after leader’s house ‘attacked’

Agartala, Jun 11 (PTI) Tripura Youth Congress has sought the state human rights commission’s intervention in the wake of alleged intimidation and threats to its senior leader Sahajan Islam and his family members after he criticised Chief Minister Manik Saha in a social media post.

In a letter addressed to Tripura Human Rights Commission Chairman Arindam Lodh, state Congress' youth wing president Neel Kamal Saha claimed that “BJP-backed goons” attacked Sahajan’s house in Shantipara in West Agartala police station area on June 8 after his Facebook live session.

"Besides ransacking household articles, the goons misbehaved with the women of the family members. It is a deep concern that instead of arresting the attackers, the police arrested the aged father and brother of Sahajan… they were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days," he wrote.

He alleged that a section of BJP workers has been trying to evict Sahajan from his house.

"Not only Sahajan, they issued diktat to his mother and wife to leave the area. They are threatening the family to bulldoze their house if they don't leave the locality," he said.

Saha said the Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress considers sending Sahajan's father and brother to jail instead of arresting the attackers and eviction threat, a violation of human rights.

"Therefore, the TPYC sought the rights body's intervention to protect the rights of Sahajan and his family members," he said.

Reacting to the letter to the state human rights commission, BJP sadar (Urban) district president Ashim Bhattacharjee on Wednesday said there was no violation of human rights.

"We have lodged an FIR against Sahajan for tarnishing the image of Chief Minister Manik Saha and met the West Tripura superintendent of police, demanding his immediate arrest. We have not given any threat to his family members", he said.

On being asked about the arrest of Sahajan's father and brother, Bhattacharjee said, "We have not lodged any complaint against the duo.

We don't know why the police arrested them." PTI PS ACD BDC