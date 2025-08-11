Tripura Congress accuses Centre, EC of turning elections into farce

Agartala, Aug 11 (PTI) The Tripura unit of the Congress on Monday accused the BJP-led central government and the Election Commission of turning the elections into a farce.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Prabir Chakraborty alleged, "The Modi government and the EC have been turning one election after another into a farce. Various methods, including manipulation of voter lists, have been continuously adopted." He said the Congress has started a campaign to make people of the state "aware and conscious of the mischievous activity" and to "take appropriate steps to foil their attempt." "In the interest of safeguarding democracy in the country and ensuring free and fair elections, as well as in the interest of conducting the upcoming Assembly elections in our state transparently, the Pradesh Congress demands that from now on, strict vigilance be maintained at every level to prevent any eligible citizen’s name from being deliberately removed or any illegal name from being included", he said.

"We urge all sections of people to prevent vote rigging. We also appeal to all secular and democratic citizens of the state to register themselves in this campaign", he added. PTI JOY MNB