Tripura: Congress demands resignation of Union edu min over NEET row

Agartala, Jun 21 (PTI) The Tripura unit of the Congress on Friday staged a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in NEET and UGC-NET.

Hundreds of party workers staged a protest in front of Congress Bhavan here and burnt an effigy of Pradhan, holding him accountable for the paper leaks.

"Lakhs of youths are frustrated, clueless and fuming over the NEET-UG paper leak and subsequent development of UGC-NET. Dharmendra Pradhan has admitted that there may be irregularities in conduct of NEET. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocates for zero tolerance towards corruption, is now silent," Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashish Saha told the reporters.

Saha demanded both the exams be freshly conducted.

Senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman termed the Modi government as "leakage government".

"In the last seven years, the country has witnessed question paper leakage 70 times but we have never seen the conspirators being brought to justice," he alleged. PTI PS ACD