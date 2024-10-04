Tripura Congress demands white paper on background of surrendered militants

Agartala, Oct 4 (PTI) The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday demanded publication of a white paper on the "background" of the militants who have laid down arms following an agreement with two outlawed groups, NLFT and ATTF.

A historic memorandum of settlement was signed between the Centre and the state government and two outlawed groups in Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 4.

As part of the decision, as many as 584 militants had laid down arms before Chief Minister Manik Saha at Jampuijala in Sepahijala district on September 24.

"We welcomed those who have shunned the path of violence to lead a normal life but the people want to know the role of the insurgents who have laid down arms when the militancy was at the peak," TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha said during a press conference.

The chief minister must publish a white paper on how many among the surrendered militants have been facing specific cases," Saha said.

He said the Centre has already declared a package of Rs 250 crore for the rehabilitation of the surrendered militants. "But where is the assistance from Delhi for the flood-affected people?" he asked.

He also demanded a package for the militancy-affected people who had to leave their homes without their belongings due to the insurgency.

"A sizable number of tribal and non-tribal people were displaced due to militancy. They are still residing in various parts of the state amid economic distress and have been demanding proper rehabilitation. We want the Centre to allocate funds for their resettlement at the earliest," he said. PTI PS SBN SBN