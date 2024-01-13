Tripura Congress forms manifesto committee for LS polls

Agartala, Jan 13 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday announced an eight-member manifesto committee headed by senior party leader Manik Deb, a leader said.

We have constituted a manifesto committee to hold discussions with senior party leaders and come up with at least 10 important programmes before the polls, said TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha.

He said the committee will have to submit its report to the TPCC by January-end for taking up the matter with the AICC.

Saha said the district-level committees have been asked to launch a membership drive across the state. PTI PS MNB