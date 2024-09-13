Tripura Congress to gherao DGP office demanding ‘impartial' role’ by police

Agartala, Sep 13 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Tripura on Friday said its supporters would gherao the state Director General of Police's office on September 23 demanding that the police be impartial.

The party alleged that its workers were being implicated in false cases.

The announcement of gheraoing the DGP's office came after AICC secretary in charge of Tripura, Christopher Tilak, made an instruction following meetings with the party’s senior leaders in the BJP-ruled state.

“A crisis-like situation is prevailing in Tripura due to the devastating floods. The government fails to show sensitivity towards the people in the hours of critical times. The police have adopted a one eye policy. They don’t take action even after filing FIR or complaints (in certain cases)”, state party president Asish Kumar Saha told a press conference.

Stating that the party has submitted a deputation to the police asking them to be impartial, Saha alleged that the police are not functioning in accordance with the law.

“Our leaders and workers are being implicated in false cases and harassed by the police. That’s why we have decided to gherao the DGP's office on September 23,” he said.

Tilak also expressed concern over violence and lack of job opportunities in the state.

“Atrocities on women are also going up. The government has failed to deliver on job creation. Information Technology is largely ignored by the state,” he said.

The AICC secretary also criticized the state government for allegedly befooling the people after the devastating floods.

Tilak said party leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the state, without providing any date. PTI PS NN