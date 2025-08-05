Tripura Congress to set up team of lawyers to extend legal help to people facing rights violations

Agartala, Aug 5 (PTI) The Tripura Congress has decided to set up a team of lawyers to extend legal support to vulnerable people, whose rights are being "threatened", its president Asish Kumar Saha said on Tuesday.

Speaking to PTI, Saha said the decision is in accordance with a resolution taken during the national legal conclave organised by AICC's Department of Law and Human Rights in New Delhi on August 2.

"AICC Department of Law and Human Rights has instructed the party's state units to constitute a legal team by involving legal professionals. Its objective is to extend help to the people if there is any report of rights violation," Saha said.

He said the state Congress will soon set up a team of legal professionals to help people.

Saha, who was in New Delhi, met Congress general secretary Saptagiri Ulaka on Sunday and briefed him about the present political scenario in the northeastern state.

"Organisational issues also came up for discussion. He assured that he will visit the state after the current session of Parliament," he said. PTI PS SOM