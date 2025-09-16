Tripura Congress urges CM to ensure proper probe into Rs 16 crore bank fraud

Agartala, Sep 16 (PTI) The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Manik Saha to ensure a proper and impartial probe into the bank fraud amounting to Rs 16 crore.

In three alleged cloned cheques, Rs 16 crore was siphoned off from Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC)'s account in a nationalised bank since August.

The government has constituted a Special Investigating Team (SIT) headed by an Additional SP to probe into the fraud. One cashier of the bank branch concerned was arrested.

While addressing the media, TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha said, "We urge the chief minister to ensure a proper and impartial inquiry into the fraud.” He also claimed the bank authority has cleared cheques amounting to Rs 16 crore after “proper verification of the signatures”.

"The Rs 16 crore was disbursed to 78 bank accounts, and later the money was deposited into two accounts owned by two persons living in Delhi and Nagpur,” Saha said. PTI PS NN