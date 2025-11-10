Tripura CPI(M) accuses BJP govt of blocking opposition rallies at Agartala's Vivekananda ground

Agartala, Nov 9 (PTI) Tripura CPI(M) leaders on Monday accused the state BJP government of attempting to prevent opposition parties from holding rallies at the Swami Vivekananda ground in the heart of the city.

Speaking at the state conference of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury said the ground has historically served as a venue for political meetings by all parties since the state’s transition from princely rule to democracy.

"Under the present dispensation, the ground remains busy most of the time with government-backed trade fairs or exhibitions," Chaudhury said.

He alleged that the government’s attempt of keeping the venue occupied with official programmes reflected its "apprehension" about the growing activities of opposition parties.

"The government knew the CITU will organise a mammoth rally at Vivekananda ground to mark its state conference. This is why the ground was kept occupied for weeks by hosting trade fairs. It shows the apprehension of the ruling party about it opponent", he said.

Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said the ruling party is scared of the rise of the CPI(M) in the northeastern state.

"They are scared of CPI(M)’s programmes at Vivekananda ground. The government did not give permission to hold the rally there. That is why CITU organised today’s rally at Orient Chowmuhani without seeking police permission. We may have to do the same in the future too," Sarkar said. PTI PS MNB