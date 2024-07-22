Tripura: CPI(M), Congress delegations stopped from visiting violence-hit Gandatwisa

Agartala, Jul 23 (PTI) Two separate delegations of the opposition CPI(M) and Congress were on Monday stopped from visiting Gandatwisa in Tripura's Dhalai district where violence between two communities claimed a life earlier this month.

While the CPI(M) delegation was led by Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, the Congress team was headed by its state president Asish Kumar Saha.

A brawl between people of two communities escalated into a clash on July 7, injuring several people. One of the injured died while undergoing treatment on July 12, triggering a fresh flare-up in which many houses were set on fire, leaving at least 80 families homeless, officials said.

The CPI(M) delegation was stopped near Amarpur in Gomati district on the ground that prohibitory orders were in place in Gandatwisa.

"We were on the way to Gandatwisa to meet the people who are living in a temporary camp following the violence but the police stopped us. The police or administration can't stop us from meeting the violence-hit people citing prohibitory orders," Chaudhury told the reporters.

The CPI(M) leader said he spoke to the district magistrate on Sunday and was given permission to visit the area.

"Why are the police restraining us from visiting Gandatwisa if the situation is normal? Police can't curtail the liberty of a person. I will raise the issue at the appropriate level," he said.

The Congress delegation was stopped near Kalajari in Gomati district on the same ground.

"Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma and a government team headed by Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy were allowed to meet the affected families. Why are we not allowed? The police and administration can't adopt a partisan attitude," Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Gandatwisa Chandrajoy Reang said, "The political delegations were denied entry to Gandatwisa because of prohibitory orders. After 10 days of hard work, we have brought the situation under control. Now, we can't take any chance." PTI PS SOM