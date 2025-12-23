Tripura: CPI(M) to organise rally on Dec 26 to protest rise in fundamentalism in Bangladesh

Agartala, Dec 23 (PTI) The CPI(M) will organise a rally here on December 26 to protest the rise in fundamentalism in Bangladesh, which could be a potential threat for the Northeast, a senior leader said on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury said that fundamentalists in Bangladesh are openly flexing their muscle targeting India.

"What happened in July last year in Bangladesh was the internal matter of the country, but the recent activities of radical forces across the border can't be ignored," Chaudhury, the party state secretary, told the reporters.

He said some of the fundamentalist elements were openly threatening to annex the Northeast from Bangladesh.

"We strongly condemn the fundamentalists' activities, which are detrimental to the safety and sovereignty of the region. The party will organise a rally on December 26 to protest the activities of the radical forces," he said.

Criticising the BJP and its ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) for fighting one another on the ground despite sharing power, he claimed these were nothing but a race for looting the funds of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

"The clashes between the BJP and TMP are taking place for looting funds meant for tribal welfare. The TMP has been looting funds and now the BJP wants its share, leading to attacks and counter-attacks in the tribal belts," he alleged.

Several incidents of clashes took place between BJP and TMP supporters in recent months, ahead of the elections to the tribal council, sparking tension in the tribal areas of the state.

Elections to the tribal council will be held in March next year. PTI PS ACD