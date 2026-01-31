Tripura CPI(M)'s tribal wing says BJP its 'biggest enemy'

Agartala, Jan 31 (PTI) Tripura Rajya Gana Mukti Parisad (GMP), the CPI(M)'s tribal wing in the state, on Saturday said that the BJP is its "biggest enemy", even as it has political differences with the Tipra Motha Party (TMP).

Naresh Jamatia, who has been re-elected as the GMP's president, made the assertion a day after its state-level conference, held a couple of months ahead of the crucial elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

"We consider the BJP our biggest enemy, even as we have ideological and political differences with the TMP. The BJP has nurtured and utilised the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) before the 2018 assembly elections," Jamatia told reporters.

The former minister said the GMP, in its recently concluded state-level conference, has decided to welcome all political parties that want to defeat the saffron party in the tribal council elections.

He claimed that both the IPFT and TMP are "products of the saffron party" to fight the CPI(M).

GMP general secretary Radha Charan Debbarma slammed the TMP for "creating confusion" over the script for Kokborok, the mother tongue of most of the tribes in the northeastern state.

"Kokborok has been historically written in the Bengali script. With the passage of time, some people raised the demand for the adoption of the Roman script. Nowadays, the TMP is leading the campaign in favour of the Roman script," he said.

"If the TMP is serious about the adoption of the Roman script, why have they not yet introduced it in all the tribal council-run schools?" he said.

During the two-day state conference from January 29, the GMP adopted a ten-point charter of demands, which includes the inclusion of Kokborok language in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution and passage of the 125th amendment of the Constitution to empower the tribal council, he added. PTI PS ACD