Tripura: Decomposed body of man, who went missing during floods, recovered from debris

Agartala, Sep 23 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 43-year-old man has been recovered from a remote village of South Tripura district, over a month after he went missing during a devastating flood in the northeastern state, a minister said.

The deceased, Kayarampra resident Birmoni Tripura, had gone to repair a drain amid heavy rainfall on August 21 and was missing since then.

Four of his family members were buried in landslides on the same day, the minister said.

A total of 36 people died in the unprecedented floods in the state last month, which also rendered over 1.25 lakh people homeless, officials said.

“After several attempts spanning over many days, the body of Birmoni was recovered from the debris on Sunday,” state Cooperative Minister Suklacharan Noatia told reporters.

He said the state government will provide Rs 4 lakh to his next of kin, while the Centre will provide Rs 2 lakh as compensation.

BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said 3,873 people have taken shelter in 67 relief camps following the floods.

“The government has been making all-out efforts to help the affected people,” he added. PTI PS RBT