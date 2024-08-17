Tripura doctors join nationwide protest, demand justice for rape-murder victim

Agartala, Aug 17 (PTI) Healthcare services were affected in Tripura on Saturday as doctors in the northeastern state joined the nationwide cease work protest, demanding justice for the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

However, the emergency services remained functional in all the medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

“To express solidarity to the family of the victim of the heinous crime at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, we joined the nationwide withdrawal of services at all medical colleges and hospitals on Saturday. We have already organised a rally against the ghastly incident”, IMA Tripura chapter's officiating president Dr Damodhar Chatterjee told PTI.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had declared a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency medical services for 24 hours from 6 am on August 17 to protest against the crime.

Only emergency services were open at the Agartala Government Medical College, while services at the outpatient and surgical departments were suspended as doctors joined the movement, he said, adding that the withdrawal of services was also observed in Tripura Medical College, a private entity, and all other hospitals.

“We want the guilty to face exemplary punishment. We demand the safety of all women doctors at their workplace irrespective of government and private sectors," Chatterjee said.

The All Tripura Government Doctors’ Association, the Tripura Doctors’ Cell, the Tripura Dental Association and the AGMC Teachers’ Forum also joined the protest programme. PTI PS BDC