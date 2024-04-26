Tripura East registers 69.48 pc voter turnout till 3 pm

Agartala, Apr 26 (PTI) The Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of 69.48 per cent till 3 pm on Friday, as polling remained peaceful so far, an official said.

Voters came out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right since morning, Additional Chief Electoral Officer S Bandopadhyay said.

The poll percentage was 54.98 till 1 pm, he said.

"Long queues were seen in almost all the booths till the last reports came in. Tribals, too, took part in voting in the interior areas amid tight security... The polling remained largely free, fair and peaceful,” Bandopadhyay said.

He said the Election Commission had received some complaints from a few booths, but those were "promptly addressed".

Nearly 14 lakh voters in the constituency, including 6.94 lakh women and 13 persons of third gender, will decide the fate of nine candidates in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls. PTI PS RBT