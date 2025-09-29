Tripura: FIR lodged against digital content creator for alleged derogatory remarks against PM

Agartala, Sep 29 (PTI) Tripura Police has registered a case against a digital content creator for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post, officials said on Monday.

Madhabi Biswas of Pratapgarh under East Agartala police station limits had allegedly criticised the PM over his recent visit to Maa Tripura Sundari temple in Gomati district on September 22.

In a video posted on September 25, Biswas questioned the purpose of the PM’s temple visit during Navratri, claiming public funds were spent for a short visit.

She allegedly said the PM "could have offered prayers online from Delhi instead of visiting the temple for just 35 minutes." PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

After the video went viral, Rahul Bhattacharjee, a Yuva Morcha leader, lodged a police complaint against the digital content creator.

"We have received a complaint from a Yuva Morcha leader and registered a case against the woman after getting permission from court. An investigation is on", Subrata Debnath, the officer-in-charge of East Agartala police station, said.

Another complaint was filed at West Agartala police station by a leader of Mohila Morcha (BJP) against the digital content creator.

"We received a complaint against a digital content creator for derogatory remarks against the PM and sought court permission for registering an FIR against her", officer-in-charge of West Agartala police station Rana Chatterjee said. PTI PS MNB