Tripura: Five detained Bangladesh nationals to be sent back to their country

Agartala, Sep 19 (PTI) Five Bangladeshi labourers, who were detained in Tripura’s Gomati district recently, will be sent back to their country, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The officer said the detained Bangladesh nationals claimed they had entered Indian soil a few days ago and were engaged in construction and furniture work at Maharani under RK Pur police station area of the district.

During a check at Maharani, police stopped an auto-rickshaw on Thursday and conducted a search. On suspicion, five passengers were detained, Udaipur SDPO Debanjali Ray told PTI.

"Today, the five labourers were taken to a state government-run home in West Tripura. The BSF will take up the issue with its Bangladesh counterpart to send them back to their country", she said.

Ray said the state has already received communication from the Centre to house the illegal Bangladeshi nationals in a government-run home, instead of arresting them immediately.

In Tripura, where infiltration remains a major challenge, law enforcement agencies previously used to arrest Bangladesh nationals under the Indian Passport Act for entering Indian territory illegally and produce them before a local court for further legal action. PTI PS MNB