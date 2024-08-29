Tripura Flood: Govt declares entire state as natural calamity-affected area

Agartala: The Tripura government has declared the entire state as natural calamity-affected area following unprecedented floods causing loss of human lives and extensive damage to properties, an official said on Thursday.

The state has witnessed unprecedented floods, causing loss of human lives and extensive damage, destruction and loss of both public and private infrastructures and properties.

"As on date, 31 people have died, two are injured and one is reportedly missing. The preliminary estimates suggest a loss of Rs 15,000 crore due to the damage on account of recent floods", a memorandum issued by Relief, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department, Secretary, Birjesh Pandey said on Tuesday.

It said, "Considering the gravity of the situation, leading to loss of human lives and damage to public and private properties, the state executive committee (SEC) of Tripura Disaster Management Authority (TDMA) under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary in its August 24 meeting has decided to declare the entire state as natural calamity affected area." Accordingly, the whole state of Tripura is notified as a natural calamity-affected area due to the recent unprecedented flood, it said.

Following a request from the state government, the Centre has sent a five-member inter-ministerial team for an on-the-spot assessment of damage caused by the floods, an official of the Revenue department said on condition of anonymity.

At present, 53,356 people are staying in 369 relief camps as their houses either collapsed or washed away due to the floods, he said, adding that the administration has already started releasing relief assistance for rebuilding of their houses.