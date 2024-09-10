Tripura floods: Cong slams double-engine govt for 'meagre funds' from Centre

Agartala, Sep 10 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday criticised the ‘double engine’ government for "meagre" funds allocated to Tripura for rebuilding the state after the devastating floods.

Altogether 33 people have lost their lives while over one lakh people were rendered homeless due to the floods. According to the state government, the estimated loss due to the floods stands at Rs 14,247 crore.

“The double engine government in Tripura has failed to bring funds from the Centre even after 21 days of the devastation. The Centre has only released Rs 40 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund in advance to the flood-hit state. This is not financial assistance from the Centre,” senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman told a press conference.

He alleged that Chief Minister Manik Sabha had declared a special package of Rs 564 crore for restoration of physical infrastructure bypassing the council of ministers.

“A chief minister can’t declare such a package without approval from the state cabinet and I am confident he held no cabinet meeting before the announcement. This is completely illegal and unethical”, he said.

Roy Barman also said the package will not help the flood-affected people as the funds are allocated for restoration of physical infrastructure- rebuilding of roads, buildings and embankments.

“The need of the hours is to provide financial assistance to the flood-hit people as they have lost everything in the floods. But the package is not meant for extending support to the people”, he said.

Wondering why Tripura was not declared a natural a disaster affected-state, the senior legislator alleged the chief minister had declared a special package to cover up the shame for failing to bring funds.

Roy Barman also claimed that Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has fallen into the trap of the BJP.

“The Tipra Motha has signed an agreement with the Centre and the state government to find a permanent solution to the problems of indigenous people on March 2, 2024. You (Pradyot) assured people that the Centre will fulfil the demands within the next six months.

"The Centre signed a peace agreement with two outlawed groups - NLFT and ATTF on September 4 and Rs 250 crore has been earmarked for their rehabilitation. We want to know how many arms will be laid down during the surrender?” he said. PTI PS NN